Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avid Bioservices, Inc. is a dedicated contract development and manufacturing organization focused on development and cGMP manufacturing of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. The company provides process development, high quality cGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. It also offer process development activities, including cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development and product characterization. Avid Bioservices Inc., formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in TUSTIN, United States. “

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CDMO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.50.

NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $23.31 on Wednesday. Avid Bioservices has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $34.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.32 and a beta of 2.29.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 22.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Avid Bioservices news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 20,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $571,663.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 6,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $157,960.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,328 shares of company stock worth $1,492,504 over the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,560,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,588,000 after acquiring an additional 548,413 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,572,000 after acquiring an additional 53,355 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,135,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,423,000 after acquiring an additional 274,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,486,000 after buying an additional 1,542,402 shares during the period. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,464,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,155,000 after buying an additional 277,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avid Bioservices (CDMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.