AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Downgraded by BTIG Research to “Neutral”

BTIG Research downgraded shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

AVRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on AVROBIO from $6.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Europe decreased their price target on AVROBIO from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded AVROBIO from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVROBIO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.45.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

Shares of AVROBIO stock opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average of $6.02. The company has a market capitalization of $99.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.40. AVROBIO has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $20.07.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.75). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AVROBIO will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AVROBIO by 10.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 19.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 15.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 13.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 13.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVROBIO Company Profile

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.