AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXAHY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

OTCMKTS AXAHY opened at $30.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.80. AXA has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $30.80.

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

