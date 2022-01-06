Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 968,700 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the November 30th total of 708,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 86.5 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.00 to C$12.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MYAGF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.25. The company had a trading volume of 16,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,641. Aya Gold & Silver has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.47.

Aya Gold & Silver, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Zgounder, Boumadine, 233263 permit, Amizmiz, Azegour, and La Campana properties. The company was founded by Réjean Gosselin on December 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

