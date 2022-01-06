Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of BCSF stock opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a one year low of $12.18 and a one year high of $16.45.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 70.57% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $49.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 48.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 127.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 29,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter worth $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

