Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $486,190,000 after buying an additional 41,579 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,826,000 after buying an additional 120,993 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,519,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,183,000 after buying an additional 898,811 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 997,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,642,000 after buying an additional 51,210 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 995,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,635,000 after buying an additional 27,645 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Balchem alerts:

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $163.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.47. Balchem Co. has a one year low of $106.29 and a one year high of $174.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.06 and a beta of 0.56.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $197.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.80 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.30%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BCPC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sidoti downgraded Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.