Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.52

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.52 and last traded at $11.81, with a volume of 207982 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.01.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLDP. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Eight Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $25.00 target price on Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 20.12, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.89 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average of $15.57.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.21 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 88.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,841,000 after purchasing an additional 368,213 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 59.5% in the second quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 295,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 4.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,190,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,807,000 after purchasing an additional 130,511 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 6.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 1.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 330,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

