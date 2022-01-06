Banano (BAN) Market Cap Reaches $24.98 Million

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. During the last week, Banano has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. One Banano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Banano has a market capitalization of $24.98 million and $214,253.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001812 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00062544 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001172 BTC.

About Banano

Banano is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,969,967 coins and its circulating supply is 1,313,071,423 coins. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official website is banano.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

