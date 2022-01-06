Banco Santander S.A. Acquires New Stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,700,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,796,000 after acquiring an additional 138,784 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,040,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,693,000 after buying an additional 791,335 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,335,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,608,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,086,000 after buying an additional 154,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,325,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,213,000 after buying an additional 25,350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPIP stock opened at $30.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.47 and a 200-day moving average of $31.38. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $32.04.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.