Banco Santander S.A. Cuts Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,148 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 9.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Ally Financial by 23.2% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 60,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 11,364 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Ally Financial by 27.6% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 92,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 20.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 147,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 25,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 8.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 76,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $116,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,916 shares of company stock worth $1,613,963 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.47.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $48.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.48. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $36.33 and a one year high of $56.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

