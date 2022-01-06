Banco Santander S.A. Has $763,000 Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTS stock opened at $216.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.53. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $102.46 billion, a PE ratio of 52.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.10.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total value of $1,985,738.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total value of $273,559.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,837 shares of company stock valued at $9,155,881. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

