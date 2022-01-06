Banco Santander S.A. Increases Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 38.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,939 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in FedEx by 0.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,178 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.2% during the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 3,879 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx stock opened at $262.13 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $216.34 and a one year high of $319.90. The company has a market cap of $69.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.94 and a 200-day moving average of $258.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $369.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

