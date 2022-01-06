Banco Santander S.A. Purchases Shares of 9,218 Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OLED. FMR LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Universal Display by 0.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Universal Display by 1.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Universal Display by 24.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Universal Display by 28.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

OLED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.44.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $175.26 on Wednesday. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $139.83 and a 1 year high of $262.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.73 and its 200 day moving average is $187.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). Universal Display had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.85%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

