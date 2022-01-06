Banco Santander S.A. Takes $444,000 Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 6.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,084 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in NetApp by 6.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in NetApp by 14.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,677 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in NetApp by 1.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,956 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in NetApp by 6.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,105 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp stock opened at $92.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $95.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.07.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

In other news, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $187,642.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $380,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,537,994 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTAP. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup raised NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.11.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

