Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,085,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Bandwidth by 0.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 861,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,799,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Bandwidth by 12.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 835,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,245,000 after buying an additional 94,261 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Bandwidth by 4.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,952,000 after buying an additional 18,088 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Bandwidth by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 418,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,770,000 after buying an additional 19,925 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth stock opened at $64.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $196.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.06, a PEG ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.46.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BAND. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bandwidth from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays started coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Bandwidth from $154.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.52.

In other Bandwidth news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $62,778.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $39,560.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,025 shares of company stock worth $145,820. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

