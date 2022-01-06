Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Short Interest Update

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the November 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BKKLY opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.48 and its 200-day moving average is $17.70. Bangkok Bank Public has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $22.55.
Bangkok Bank Public Company Profile
Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Bangkok Bank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bangkok Bank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.