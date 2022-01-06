Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Short Interest Update

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the November 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKKLY opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.48 and its 200-day moving average is $17.70. Bangkok Bank Public has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $22.55.

Bangkok Bank Public Company Profile

Bangkok Bank Public Co Ltd. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others. The Domestic Banking segment provides loans, deposits, trade finance, remittances and payments, electronic services, credit cards, debit cards, and related other financial services.

