Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) Short Interest Update

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,200 shares, a drop of 73.7% from the November 30th total of 712,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS BKHPF opened at $8.75 on Thursday. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $8.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.15.
About Bank Hapoalim B.M.
Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging
Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.