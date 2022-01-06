Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) Short Interest Update

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,200 shares, a drop of 73.7% from the November 30th total of 712,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS BKHPF opened at $8.75 on Thursday. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $8.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.15.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

