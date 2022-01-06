Bank of America Upgrades SEA (NYSE:SE) to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $287.00 price objective on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $385.00.

SE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $427.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SEA from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $361.00.

SE stock opened at $184.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.47. SEA has a one year low of $179.72 and a one year high of $372.70. The stock has a market cap of $99.66 billion, a PE ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.93.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SEA will post -3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter worth $301,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in SEA in the 2nd quarter worth $16,009,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SEA by 171.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,141 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,987 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in SEA by 246.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,874 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SEA in the 2nd quarter worth $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

