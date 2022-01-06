Bank of Hawaii Makes New $2.16 Million Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,779 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. Stevard LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,907,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSLA stock opened at $1,149.59 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,074.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $850.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 372.04, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tesla from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, boosted their price target on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $856.55.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total transaction of $1,235,604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total value of $1,064,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,291,521 shares of company stock worth $4,499,277,379. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

