Bank of Hawaii Sells 196 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $44,000. RE Advisers Corp raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 55.9% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.08.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $259.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.84 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $246.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.80. The firm has a market cap of $175.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

