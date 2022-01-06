Bank of Hawaii Sells 498 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bank of Hawaii cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 6.9% of Bank of Hawaii’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $124,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $479.68 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $369.44 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $467.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $451.17.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.