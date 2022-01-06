Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s previous close.

OZK has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Bank OZK stock opened at $49.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.67. Bank OZK has a one year low of $32.74 and a one year high of $50.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $273.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.05 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 46.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 1.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 7.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 150.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the second quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

