Barbara Smith Sells 6,849 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Stock

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $252,454.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Barbara Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

On Monday, November 22nd, Barbara Smith sold 14,903 shares of Commercial Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $547,983.31.

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $37.29 on Thursday. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $38.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.52%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 71.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.