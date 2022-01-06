Barclays Boosts JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target to $202.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target upped by Barclays from $193.00 to $202.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JPM. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $174.80.

JPM opened at $163.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.79 and its 200-day moving average is $160.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $127.35 and a 52-week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $233,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $4,909,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 96,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 83,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

