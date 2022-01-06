Barclays Increases The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $556.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target raised by Barclays from $483.00 to $556.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $435.00 price target (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $430.90.

NYSE:GS opened at $398.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $391.82. The stock has a market cap of $133.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $270.62 and a 52 week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 60.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

