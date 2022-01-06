Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Baudax Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of BXRX stock opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.55. Baudax Bio has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $2.12.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. Analysts forecast that Baudax Bio will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baudax Bio by 194.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 38,888 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Baudax Bio by 13,944.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 359,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

