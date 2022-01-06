Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $0.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.68% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Baudax Bio Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is focused on advancing non-opioid analgesics and other products for the hospital and other acute care settings. The Company’s lead product candidate is a proprietary intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid, long-acting preferential COX-2 inhibitor. Baudax Bio Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Baudax Bio in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Baudax Bio stock opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55. Baudax Bio has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $2.12.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baudax Bio will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Baudax Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Baudax Bio by 194.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 38,888 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Baudax Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Baudax Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Baudax Bio by 13,944.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 359,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

