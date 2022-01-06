Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 9.2% in the third quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 31,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $251.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.22. The firm has a market cap of $71.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $235.13 and a 1 year high of $267.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.29.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

