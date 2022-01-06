Benchmark Begins Coverage on Vistas Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:VMAC)

Equities research analysts at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Vistas Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:VMAC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

VMAC opened at $10.18 on Thursday. Vistas Media Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $3,611,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition by 34.6% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 501,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after buying an additional 128,883 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition by 54.3% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 148,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 52,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

