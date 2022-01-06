Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,620 ($21.83) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.73% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,775 ($23.92) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($23.58) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,660 ($22.37).
LON:DNLM opened at GBX 1,376 ($18.54) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.30. Dunelm Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,114 ($15.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,599 ($21.55). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,357.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,365.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.91.
Dunelm Group Company Profile
Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.
