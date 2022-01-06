Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,620 ($21.83) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,775 ($23.92) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($23.58) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,660 ($22.37).

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

LON:DNLM opened at GBX 1,376 ($18.54) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.30. Dunelm Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,114 ($15.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,599 ($21.55). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,357.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,365.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.91.

In other Dunelm Group news, insider Laura Carr sold 54,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,337 ($18.02), for a total transaction of £729,774.71 ($983,391.34). Also, insider Nick Wilkinson sold 93,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,272 ($17.14), for a total value of £1,185,453.12 ($1,597,430.43).

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.