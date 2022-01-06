Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Given “Buy” Rating at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BBY. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.29.

Best Buy stock opened at $103.00 on Wednesday. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $94.54 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.86. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 65.4% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 279.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 34.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 345.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 428 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

