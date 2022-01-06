Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Receives $15.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XAIR. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Beyond Air from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Beyond Air from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ XAIR opened at $8.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.38. The company has a market cap of $233.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of -0.64. Beyond Air has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $16.41.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond Air will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven A. Lisi purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $341,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Amir Avniel sold 32,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $448,301.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 72,000 shares of company stock worth $725,900. 14.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Beyond Air by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 8,524 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 20,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 10,310 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

