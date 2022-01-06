Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BYND. Barclays reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America began coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday. They set an underperform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $79.00 to $54.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beyond Meat currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $58.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 15.52 and a quick ratio of 12.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 1.58. Beyond Meat has a 1 year low of $58.42 and a 1 year high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $106.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.13 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $506,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 175.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 51.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

