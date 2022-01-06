Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Down 10.2%

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)’s stock price was down 10.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $53.33 and last traded at $53.45. Approximately 8,885 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 202,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCYC. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.04 and a quick ratio of 9.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.60 and a beta of -0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.27 and a 200-day moving average of $44.52.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 562.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 4,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $277,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $2,543,508.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,217 shares of company stock worth $3,093,708. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

