Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Trading Down 10.2%

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) dropped 10.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $53.33 and last traded at $53.45. Approximately 8,885 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 202,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.50.

BCYC has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -18.60 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.04 and a quick ratio of 9.04.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 562.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $2,543,508.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 4,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $277,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,217 shares of company stock valued at $3,093,708. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,828,000 after purchasing an additional 228,442 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 33.3% in the second quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 198,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 118.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 78,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $3,834,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

