Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Lowered to $335.00 at UBS Group

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $390.00 to $335.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BIIB. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $399.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $453.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $647.00 to $502.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $447.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $353.12.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $239.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.98. Biogen has a twelve month low of $221.72 and a twelve month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Biogen will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, South State Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

