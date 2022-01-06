Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Short Interest Update

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,200 shares, an increase of 780.5% from the November 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.8 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BIRDF shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$14.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS BIRDF opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $8.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86.

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company with interest in construction services. The firm through its subsidiaries carries on business as a general contractor with offices in St. John’s, Wabush, Halifax, Saint John, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. It focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, mining, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry.

