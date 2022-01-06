Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.29.

BDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Shares of BDT opened at C$9.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$519.77 million and a PE ratio of 9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Bird Construction has a 1-year low of C$7.90 and a 1-year high of C$10.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.55.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$621.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$633.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bird Construction will post 1.0299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.77%.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.