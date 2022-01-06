Bitcoin Gold Reaches 1-Day Volume of $18.34 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $38.52 or 0.00088914 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $674.68 million and approximately $18.34 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.26 or 0.00316809 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.23 or 0.00134390 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003239 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000243 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

