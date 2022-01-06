BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management lowered its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $18,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 87.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 108.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its position in BlackRock by 47.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 59 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $917.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $926.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $902.95. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $670.28 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.94%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $977.71.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

