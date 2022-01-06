BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Position Cut by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 879 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in BlackRock by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $977.71.

BLK stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $889.99. 4,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,264. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $670.28 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The company has a market cap of $135.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $926.53 and its 200-day moving average is $902.95.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.94%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061 over the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

