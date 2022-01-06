BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a growth of 238.8% from the November 30th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 143,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 62,541 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 43,610 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 55,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 26,343 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 14,183 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the period.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.85. 1,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,726. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $15.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.13.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.

