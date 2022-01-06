BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 192.50 ($2.59).

A number of research firms have commented on BTA. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.50) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.70) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 140 ($1.89) to GBX 125 ($1.68) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 235 ($3.17) to GBX 255 ($3.44) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a GBX 2.31 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

