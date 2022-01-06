BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0585 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 16.1% over the last three years.

NYSE:MVT opened at $15.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.16. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $17.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 9.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 26,874 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 3.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 17.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. 10.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc operates as mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. It invests under normal market conditions in municipal bonds rated investment grade and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

