BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has raised its dividend payment by 14.4% over the last three years.

NYSE MYN opened at $14.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.19. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $14.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 45,466 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.50% of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund worth $8,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.

