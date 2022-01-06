BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 14.8% over the last three years.
BNY opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average of $15.12.
Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday.
About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on July 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
