BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 14.8% over the last three years.

BNY opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average of $15.12.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday.

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on July 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

