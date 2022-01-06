BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Bought by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 639,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,277,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2,626.4% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 637,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,176,000 after buying an additional 613,712 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.8% in the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 104,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after buying an additional 23,977 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.46. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54.

