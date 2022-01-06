BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 26.9% over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN BHV opened at $18.48 on Thursday. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $19.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust operates as closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and Virginia personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

