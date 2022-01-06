BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) Trading Up 4.1%

BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE:BKSY)’s stock price traded up 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.89 and last traded at $4.87. 9,810 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,128,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.68, a current ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKSY. Jana Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackSky Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,350,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in BlackSky Technology during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the third quarter worth $3,592,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackSky Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

BlackSky Holdings Inc is a provider of real-time geospatial intelligence and global monitoring services. BlackSky Holdings Inc, formerly known as Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp., is based in United States.

