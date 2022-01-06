Blackstone Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) Short Interest Up 202.3% in December

Blackstone Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 202.3% from the November 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, began coverage on shares of Blackstone Minerals in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Blackstone Minerals alerts:

OTCMKTS:BLSTF opened at $0.42 on Thursday. Blackstone Minerals has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41.

Blackstone Minerals Ltd. explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper and gold deposits. Blackstone Minerals Ltd. is based in West Perth, Australia.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.